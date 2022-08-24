Shore Capital Reiterates “House Stock” Rating for BATM Advanced Communications (LON:BVC)

BATM Advanced Communications (LON:BVC – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports.

BATM Advanced Communications Price Performance

Shares of BATM Advanced Communications stock opened at GBX 29.50 ($0.36) on Wednesday. BATM Advanced Communications has a 52-week low of GBX 29.33 ($0.35) and a 52-week high of GBX 96.40 ($1.16). The stock has a market capitalization of £129.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 983.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 34.01 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 42.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.28, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.31.

Get BATM Advanced Communications alerts:

About BATM Advanced Communications

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

BATM Advanced Communications Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides real-time technologies for networking solutions and bio-medical systems in Israel, the United States, and Europe. It operates in Networking and Cyber, and Bio-Medical divisions. The Networking and Cyber division is involved in the research and development, production, and marketing of data communication products, including network function virtualization, carrier ethernet and MPLS access solutions, and cyber network monitoring.

Receive News & Ratings for BATM Advanced Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BATM Advanced Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.