Jacobs Engineering Group (LON:J) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Jacobs Engineering Group (LON:J – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by stock analysts at Barclays in a research note issued on Wednesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a GBX 320 ($3.87) price target on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on J. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on Jacobs Engineering Group from GBX 285 ($3.44) to GBX 230 ($2.78) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 400 ($4.83) target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Jacobs Engineering Group from GBX 285 ($3.44) to GBX 306 ($3.70) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 311.20 ($3.76).

Jacobs Engineering Group Price Performance

Jacobs Engineering Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc is challenging today to reinvent tomorrow by solving the world’s most critical problems for thriving cities, resilient environments, mission-critical outcomes, operational advancement, scientific discovery and cutting-edge manufacturing, turning abstract ideas into realities that transform the world for good.

