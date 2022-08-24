Jacobs Engineering Group (LON:J) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Jacobs Engineering Group (LON:J – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by stock analysts at Barclays in a research note issued on Wednesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a GBX 320 ($3.87) price target on the stock.
A number of other analysts also recently commented on J. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on Jacobs Engineering Group from GBX 285 ($3.44) to GBX 230 ($2.78) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 400 ($4.83) target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Jacobs Engineering Group from GBX 285 ($3.44) to GBX 306 ($3.70) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 311.20 ($3.76).
Jacobs Engineering Group Price Performance
Jacobs Engineering Group Company Profile
Further Reading
- Are Ocugen or Amarin Good Penny Stocks to Buy?
- Are These 2 Fintechs A Buy After Q2 Earnings?
- Chipotle is Cooking Up Another Run at $2,000
- Is Fisker Ready to Re-Emerge as the Tesla Killer?
- Dick’s Sporting Goods Lifted By Institutional Shift
Receive News & Ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.