Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) Forecasted to Earn Q4 2022 Earnings of $1.49 Per Share

Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Cabot in a research note issued on Monday, August 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now expects that the specialty chemicals company will earn $1.49 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.80. The consensus estimate for Cabot’s current full-year earnings is $6.19 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Cabot’s FY2023 earnings at $7.60 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.65 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.80 EPS.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Cabot had a return on equity of 32.30% and a net margin of 3.50%. Cabot’s revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.35 earnings per share.

Cabot Price Performance

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on CBT. TheStreet upgraded Cabot from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Cabot from $65.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Cabot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cabot has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.40.

Cabot stock opened at $74.30 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of 30.20 and a beta of 1.41. Cabot has a 12 month low of $47.59 and a 12 month high of $78.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $68.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.60.

Cabot Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th. Cabot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.16%.

Insider Activity

In other Cabot news, SVP Hobart Kalkstein sold 17,235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.86, for a total value of $1,341,917.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,785 shares in the company, valued at $4,109,840.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Karen A. Kalita sold 4,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.13, for a total value of $357,444.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,021,535.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Hobart Kalkstein sold 17,235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.86, for a total value of $1,341,917.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 52,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,109,840.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cabot

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in Cabot by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,944 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $612,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Cabot by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,934 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Cabot by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,800 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cabot by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,619 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cabot by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,386 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

Cabot Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. It operates through three segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions. The company offers reinforcing carbons used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites.

