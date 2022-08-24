AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of ($0.07) Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Wedbush issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of AMC Entertainment in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 23rd. Wedbush analyst A. Reese anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.07) for the quarter. Wedbush currently has a “Underperform” rating and a $1.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for AMC Entertainment’s current full-year earnings is ($1.26) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for AMC Entertainment’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.01) EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of AMC Entertainment from $1.50 to $1.25 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AMC Entertainment to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of AMC Entertainment to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their target price on AMC Entertainment from $4.00 to $2.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AMC Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $3.38.

Shares of AMC Entertainment stock opened at $9.56 on Wednesday. AMC Entertainment has a 52 week low of $9.47 and a 52 week high of $52.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.13.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.18) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 162.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMC. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in AMC Entertainment by 417.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AMC Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in AMC Entertainment by 862.0% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC grew its position in AMC Entertainment by 136.9% during the fourth quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 1,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in AMC Entertainment by 1,197.2% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269 shares during the last quarter. 34.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Chris A. Cox sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,250 shares in the company, valued at $31,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a $0.0025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.10%.

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres in the United States and Europe. As of March 1, 2022, it operated approximately 950 theatres and 10,600 screens. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

