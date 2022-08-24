Semrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR) CEO Oleg Shchegolev Sells 14,672 Shares of Stock

Semrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR – Get Rating) CEO Oleg Shchegolev sold 14,672 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.09, for a total value of $192,056.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,648,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,581,613.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Oleg Shchegolev also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Semrush alerts:

On Friday, August 19th, Oleg Shchegolev sold 2,495 shares of Semrush stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.04, for a total value of $32,534.80.

On Wednesday, August 17th, Oleg Shchegolev sold 40,151 shares of Semrush stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.86, for a total value of $556,492.86.

On Monday, August 15th, Oleg Shchegolev sold 26,159 shares of Semrush stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.17, for a total value of $370,673.03.

On Friday, August 12th, Oleg Shchegolev sold 38,947 shares of Semrush stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.11, for a total value of $549,542.17.

On Wednesday, August 10th, Oleg Shchegolev sold 101,083 shares of Semrush stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.83, for a total value of $1,397,977.89.

On Monday, August 8th, Oleg Shchegolev sold 32,820 shares of Semrush stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.60, for a total value of $446,352.00.

On Friday, August 5th, Oleg Shchegolev sold 33,930 shares of Semrush stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.86, for a total value of $436,339.80.

On Wednesday, August 3rd, Oleg Shchegolev sold 35,942 shares of Semrush stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.74, for a total value of $457,901.08.

On Monday, August 1st, Oleg Shchegolev sold 10,932 shares of Semrush stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.20, for a total value of $133,370.40.

On Friday, July 29th, Oleg Shchegolev sold 8,286 shares of Semrush stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.12, for a total value of $100,426.32.

Semrush Price Performance

NASDAQ SEMR opened at $12.97 on Wednesday. Semrush Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.41 and a twelve month high of $32.48. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -117.91 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.73 and its 200 day moving average is $12.12.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Semrush

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Semrush from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Semrush from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Semrush from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.67.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cat Rock Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Semrush by 143.8% during the 4th quarter. Cat Rock Capital Management LP now owns 5,050,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,293,000 after buying an additional 2,978,820 shares during the period. Dorsey Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Semrush by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Asset Management LLC now owns 3,445,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,138,000 after buying an additional 828,523 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Semrush during the 1st quarter worth about $5,416,000. Alpha Square Group S LLC acquired a new position in Semrush during the 1st quarter worth about $3,463,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Semrush by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,208,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,366,000 after buying an additional 207,665 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Semrush Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Semrush Holdings, Inc develops an online visibility management software-as-a-service platform worldwide. The company enables companies to identify and reach the right audience for their content through the right channels. Its platform enables the company's customers to understand trends and act upon insights to enhance the online visibility, and drive traffic to their websites and social media pages, as well as online listings, distribute targeted content to their customers, and measure the digital marketing campaigns.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Semrush Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Semrush and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.