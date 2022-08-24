Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) CEO John T. Mcdonald Purchases 20,000 Shares

Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD – Get Rating) CEO John T. Mcdonald purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.73 per share, for a total transaction of $214,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 223,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,400,708.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Upland Software Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:UPLD opened at $11.03 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.80 and a 200 day moving average of $14.82. The stock has a market cap of $345.47 million, a P/E ratio of -5.96 and a beta of 0.70. Upland Software, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.60 and a 12 month high of $39.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $80.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.41 million. Upland Software had a negative net margin of 18.57% and a positive return on equity of 6.95%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Upland Software, Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Upland Software

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Upland Software from $40.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of Upland Software from $22.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Upland Software from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Upland Software from $24.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Upland Software from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Upland Software currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.63.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UPLD. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Upland Software in the 1st quarter worth approximately $83,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Upland Software in the 1st quarter worth approximately $87,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Upland Software in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $158,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Upland Software in the 1st quarter worth approximately $181,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in Upland Software in the 4th quarter worth approximately $185,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.61% of the company’s stock.

Upland Software Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Upland Software, Inc provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of marketing, sales, contact center, project management, information technology, business operations, and human resources and legal.

Further Reading

