Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG) Director Wes Cummins Acquires 6,610 Shares

Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG – Get Rating) Director Wes Cummins bought 6,610 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $35.27 per share, for a total transaction of $233,134.70. Following the purchase, the director now owns 320,492 shares in the company, valued at $11,303,752.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Vishay Precision Group Trading Up 0.7 %
Shares of VPG opened at $35.66 on Wednesday. Vishay Precision Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.03 and a 52-week high of $38.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.10. The stock has a market cap of $486.22 million, a PE ratio of 17.14 and a beta of 1.29.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Vishay Precision Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th.
Vishay Precision Group Company Profile
Vishay Precision Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets specialized sensors, weighing solutions, and measurement systems in the United States, Israel, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Sensors, Weighing Solutions, and Measurement Systems.
