The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP) Insider Lisa A. Knutson Sells 15,650 Shares of Stock

The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP – Get Rating) insider Lisa A. Knutson sold 15,650 shares of E.W. Scripps stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.43, for a total transaction of $241,479.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 59,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $922,621.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

E.W. Scripps Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ SSP opened at $15.07 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.26. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The E.W. Scripps Company has a 12-month low of $12.04 and a 12-month high of $23.61.

E.W. Scripps (NASDAQ:SSP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $594.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $603.00 million. E.W. Scripps had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 9.88%. On average, research analysts expect that The E.W. Scripps Company will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SSP. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of E.W. Scripps to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of E.W. Scripps from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of E.W. Scripps from $25.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Huber Research downgraded shares of E.W. Scripps from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in E.W. Scripps during the 1st quarter worth about $407,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in E.W. Scripps during the 1st quarter worth about $1,343,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in E.W. Scripps by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 151,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,939,000 after purchasing an additional 20,069 shares during the last quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd raised its holdings in E.W. Scripps by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 3,760,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,177,000 after purchasing an additional 158,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Global Investments raised its holdings in E.W. Scripps by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 21,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.93% of the company’s stock.

The E.W. Scripps Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media enterprise through a portfolio of local and national media brands. The company operates through Local Media, Scripps Network, and Other segments. The Local Media segment operates broadcast television stations, which produce news, information, and entertainment content, as well as its related digital operations.

