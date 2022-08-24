Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) CFO Dipak Golechha Sells 500 Shares

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) CFO Dipak Golechha sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $559.58, for a total value of $279,790.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,326,306.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Dipak Golechha also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

On Tuesday, June 7th, Dipak Golechha sold 500 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.00, for a total value of $262,500.00.

Palo Alto Networks Trading Up 12.1 %

PANW stock opened at $569.51 on Wednesday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $419.40 and a 12-month high of $640.90. The stock has a market cap of $56.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -143.09, a PEG ratio of 22.33 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50-day moving average is $505.36 and its 200 day moving average is $532.21.

Palo Alto Networks’s stock is going to split on the morning of Wednesday, September 14th. The 3-1 split was announced on Monday, August 22nd. The newly minted shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Tuesday, September 13th.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 22nd. The network technology company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.11. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 57.50% and a negative net margin of 7.54%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.63) EPS. Palo Alto Networks’s revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PANW. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $680.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $620.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Palo Alto Networks to $600.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $605.00 to $625.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $635.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Palo Alto Networks presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $650.18.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PANW. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 317.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,237,932 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $689,231,000 after purchasing an additional 941,271 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $522,352,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $410,696,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 388.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 639,039 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $315,647,000 after purchasing an additional 508,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $149,767,000. 84.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Palo Alto Networks

(Get Rating)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network and instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.