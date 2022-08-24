Critical Comparison: FAT Brands (FATBB) versus The Competition

FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FATBB – Get Rating) is one of 71 publicly-traded companies in the “Eating places” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare FAT Brands to similar companies based on the strength of its risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for FAT Brands and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FAT Brands 0 0 0 0 N/A FAT Brands Competitors 484 3954 5200 199 2.52

As a group, “Eating places” companies have a potential upside of 17.51%. Given FAT Brands’ rivals higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe FAT Brands has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FAT Brands -18.14% N/A -3.67% FAT Brands Competitors 1.10% -54.53% 1.94%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

This table compares FAT Brands and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

0.6% of FAT Brands shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.4% of shares of all “Eating places” companies are owned by institutional investors. 15.9% of shares of all “Eating places” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

FAT Brands pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.3%. FAT Brands pays out -15.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Eating places” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.5% and pay out 58.7% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. FAT Brands is clearly a better dividend stock than its rivals, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares FAT Brands and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio FAT Brands $118.88 million -$31.58 million -2.48 FAT Brands Competitors $1.84 billion $220.36 million 9.80

FAT Brands’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than FAT Brands. FAT Brands is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

FAT Brands rivals beat FAT Brands on 8 of the 11 factors compared.

FAT Brands Company Profile

FAT Brands Inc., a multi-brand franchising company, acquires, develops, and manages quick service, fast casual, casual dining, and polished casual dining restaurant concepts worldwide. As of April 18, 2022, it owned seventeen restaurant brands, including Round Table Pizza, Fatburger, Marble Slab Creamery, Johnny Rockets, Fazoli's, Twin Peaks, Great American Cookies, Hot Dog on a Stick, Buffalo's Cafe and Buffalo's Express, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Pretzelmaker, Elevation Burger, Native Grill & Wings, Yalla Mediterranean, and Ponderosa Steakhouse/Bonanza Steakhouse, as well as 2,300 franchised locations. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Beverly Hills, California. FAT Brands Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Fog Cutter Holdings, LLC.

