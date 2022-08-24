AEye (LIDR) vs. The Competition Critical Contrast

AEye (NASDAQ:LIDR – Get Rating) is one of 71 public companies in the “Motor vehicle parts & accessories” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare AEye to related companies based on the strength of its risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

26.5% of AEye shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.6% of shares of all “Motor vehicle parts & accessories” companies are held by institutional investors. 16.1% of AEye shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.6% of shares of all “Motor vehicle parts & accessories” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares AEye and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio AEye $3.01 million -$65.01 million -2.69 AEye Competitors $5.10 billion $149.21 million 13.44

Analyst Recommendations

AEye’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than AEye. AEye is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

This is a summary of current ratings for AEye and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AEye 0 0 3 0 3.00 AEye Competitors 415 2095 2875 33 2.47

AEye presently has a consensus target price of $12.33, suggesting a potential upside of 617.05%. As a group, “Motor vehicle parts & accessories” companies have a potential upside of 31.45%. Given AEye’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe AEye is more favorable than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares AEye and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AEye -2,521.51% -57.24% -49.88% AEye Competitors -295.26% -5.59% -3.74%

Risk & Volatility

AEye has a beta of 2.91, suggesting that its share price is 191% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AEye’s competitors have a beta of 1.64, suggesting that their average share price is 64% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

AEye competitors beat AEye on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

About AEye

AEye, Inc. provides lidar systems for vehicle autonomy, advanced driver-assistance systems, and robotic vision applications in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It offers 4Sight A, a software-configurable lidar solution for automotive markets, including 4Sight at Design, Triggered 4Sight, or Responsive 4Sight software levels; and 4Sight M, a software-configurable lidar solution for the mobility and industrial markets, including 4Sight at Design, Triggered 4Sight, Responsive 4Sight, and Predictive 4Sight software levels. The company was formerly known as US LADAR, Inc. and changed its name to AEye, Inc. in March 2016. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Dublin, California.

