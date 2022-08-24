Reviewing City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) and Necessity Retail REIT (NASDAQ:RTL)

Necessity Retail REIT (NASDAQ:RTL – Get Rating) and City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Volatility & Risk

Necessity Retail REIT has a beta of 1.32, suggesting that its share price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, City Office REIT has a beta of 1.54, suggesting that its share price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

54.1% of Necessity Retail REIT shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 76.8% of City Office REIT shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of Necessity Retail REIT shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.8% of City Office REIT shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Necessity Retail REIT $335.16 million 3.16 -$40.18 million ($0.51) -15.59 City Office REIT $164.04 million 3.14 $484.39 million $10.27 1.21

This table compares Necessity Retail REIT and City Office REIT’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

City Office REIT has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Necessity Retail REIT. Necessity Retail REIT is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than City Office REIT, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Necessity Retail REIT and City Office REIT, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Necessity Retail REIT 0 0 3 0 3.00 City Office REIT 0 2 0 0 2.00

Necessity Retail REIT presently has a consensus price target of $11.50, indicating a potential upside of 44.65%. City Office REIT has a consensus price target of $16.67, indicating a potential upside of 34.52%. Given Necessity Retail REIT’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Necessity Retail REIT is more favorable than City Office REIT.

Profitability

This table compares Necessity Retail REIT and City Office REIT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Necessity Retail REIT -10.25% -2.30% -0.96% City Office REIT 263.75% 70.11% 30.77%

Dividends

Necessity Retail REIT pays an annual dividend of $0.85 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.7%. City Office REIT pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.5%. Necessity Retail REIT pays out -166.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. City Office REIT pays out 7.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Necessity Retail REIT has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years and City Office REIT has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Necessity Retail REIT is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

City Office REIT beats Necessity Retail REIT on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Necessity Retail REIT

The Necessity Retail REIT (Nasdaq: RTL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on Nasdaq focused on acquiring and managing a diversified portfolio of primarily service-oriented and traditional retail and distribution related commercial real estate properties in the U.S. Additional information about RTL can be found on its website at www.necessityretailreit.com.

About City Office REIT

City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE: CIO) invests in high-quality office properties in 18-hour cities with strong economic fundamentals, primarily in the Southern and Western United States. At September 30, 2020, CIO owned office complexes comprising 5.8 million square feet of net rentable area (NRA).

