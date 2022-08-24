Analyzing LMF Acquisition Opportunities (NASDAQ:LMAO) and QHSLab (OTCMKTS:USAQ)

QHSLab (OTCMKTS:USAQ – Get Rating) and LMF Acquisition Opportunities (NASDAQ:LMAO – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, risk, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

79.3% of LMF Acquisition Opportunities shares are owned by institutional investors. 74.2% of QHSLab shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for QHSLab and LMF Acquisition Opportunities, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score QHSLab 0 0 1 0 3.00 LMF Acquisition Opportunities 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares QHSLab and LMF Acquisition Opportunities’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets QHSLab -76.44% -0.71% -0.17% LMF Acquisition Opportunities N/A -44.29% 3.70%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares QHSLab and LMF Acquisition Opportunities’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio QHSLab $1.41 million 1.24 -$770,000.00 N/A N/A LMF Acquisition Opportunities N/A N/A $80,000.00 N/A N/A

LMF Acquisition Opportunities has lower revenue, but higher earnings than QHSLab.

Risk and Volatility

QHSLab has a beta of -1.72, indicating that its share price is 272% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LMF Acquisition Opportunities has a beta of -0.01, indicating that its share price is 101% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

LMF Acquisition Opportunities beats QHSLab on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About QHSLab

(Get Rating)

QHSLab, Inc., a medical device technology and software as a service (SaaS) company, focuses on value-based healthcare, informatics, and algorithmic personalized medicine. It also develops digital therapeutics and point of care solutions to support remote patient monitoring, address chronic care, and preventive medicine. In addition, the company provides quality health score lab expert system (QHSLab), a cloud-based SaaS system, which provides physicians and healthcare organizations with the ability to capture and store patient information electronically in a secure database; and distributes AllergiEnd, a diagnostic related product and allergen immunotherapy treatments to primary care physicians. Its products are designed to promote prevention, early detection, management, and reversal of chronic diseases. The company was formerly known as USA Equities Corp. and changed its name to QHSLab, Inc. in April 2022. QHSLab, Inc. has a strategic alliance with Medical License Factory, LLC. The company was incorporated in 1983 and is based in West Palm Beach, Florida.

About LMF Acquisition Opportunities

(Get Rating)

LMF Acquisition Opportunities, Inc. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Tampa, Florida.

