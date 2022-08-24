Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Decreases Position in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC decreased its position in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) by 41.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,575 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,483 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $110,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNP. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 62,536,247 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,745,384,000 after acquiring an additional 6,679,825 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,235,985 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $564,785,000 after buying an additional 4,973,550 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc raised its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 1,196.3% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 4,655,257 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $129,928,000 after buying an additional 4,296,140 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 44.1% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,384,446 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $289,831,000 after buying an additional 3,175,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,058,577 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $224,915,000 after buying an additional 1,825,490 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

CNP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp dropped their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com upgraded CenterPoint Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI raised their target price on CenterPoint Energy to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.08.

Shares of CenterPoint Energy stock opened at $31.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $20.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.13, a P/E/G ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.12. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.33 and a 1-year high of $33.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 10.92%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. Analysts predict that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. This is a positive change from CenterPoint Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. CenterPoint Energy’s payout ratio is presently 29.63%.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as assets in the wholesale power market.

