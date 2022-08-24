Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Has $107,000 Stock Position in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Get Rating) by 34.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 904 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 475 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems were worth $107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 47.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,730,806 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $235,614,000 after buying an additional 553,911 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,701,136 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $202,072,000 after buying an additional 285,161 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,040,137 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $123,385,000 after buying an additional 155,179 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 843,902 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $114,880,000 after buying an additional 45,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 691,972 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $94,198,000 after buying an additional 37,505 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WMS opened at $141.35 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $110.15 and a 200-day moving average of $111.00. The company has a market capitalization of $11.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.41 and a beta of 1.51. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.81 and a 52 week high of $153.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.78.

Advanced Drainage Systems ( NYSE:WMS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The construction company reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $1.22. The company had revenue of $914.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $849.39 million. Advanced Drainage Systems had a net margin of 12.65% and a return on equity of 47.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.67%.

WMS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $119.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $135.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $158.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $182.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $152.00.

In related news, EVP Darin S. Harvey sold 20,000 shares of Advanced Drainage Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.55, for a total transaction of $2,251,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $517,730. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Anil Seetharam sold 200,000 shares of Advanced Drainage Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.45, for a total transaction of $22,490,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,167,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $693,508,949.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Darin S. Harvey sold 20,000 shares of Advanced Drainage Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.55, for a total transaction of $2,251,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $517,730. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 428,466 shares of company stock valued at $49,632,336 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.33% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the underground construction and infrastructure marketplace in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through Pipe, International, Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments.

