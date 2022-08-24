Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Buys New Shares in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 546 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock, valued at approximately $104,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Coinbase Global during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Coinbase Global during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Coinbase Global during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Coinbase Global during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC bought a new position in shares of Coinbase Global during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors own 39.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Coinbase Global alerts:

Coinbase Global Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ COIN opened at $71.18 on Wednesday. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.83 and a 1 year high of $368.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $65.97 and a 200 day moving average of $113.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Activity at Coinbase Global

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Thursday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Moffett Nathanson cut their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $600.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Redburn Partners lowered shares of Coinbase Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $173.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.19.

In related news, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 4,512 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.24, for a total transaction of $438,746.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,666,029.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Coinbase Global news, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 4,512 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.24, for a total value of $438,746.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,666,029.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Tobias Lutke bought 4,023 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $90.55 per share, with a total value of $364,282.65. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 33,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,029,169.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 36.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Coinbase Global Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Coinbase Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coinbase Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.