Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Has $103,000 Holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lessened its holdings in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,387 shares of the company’s stock after selling 360 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF were worth $103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 50.1% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 239.9% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $78,000.
VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Stock Performance
Shares of ANGL opened at $28.03 on Wednesday. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $26.44 and a 12-month high of $33.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.88.
VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Increases Dividend
