Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Invests $100,000 in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,816 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shell in the 1st quarter worth $1,076,420,000. Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Shell during the first quarter valued at $228,638,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shell during the first quarter valued at $181,177,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Shell during the first quarter valued at $116,959,000. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shell during the first quarter valued at $82,722,000. Institutional investors own 11.72% of the company’s stock.

Shell Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SHEL opened at $55.05 on Wednesday. Shell plc has a fifty-two week low of $44.90 and a fifty-two week high of $61.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $51.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $210.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Shell Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.05%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SHEL shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Shell from GBX 3,100 ($37.46) to GBX 3,200 ($38.67) in a report on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Shell from GBX 2,570 ($31.05) to GBX 2,860 ($34.56) in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. HSBC lowered their target price on Shell from GBX 2,700 ($32.62) to GBX 2,550 ($30.81) in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Shell in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Shell from GBX 2,551 ($30.82) to GBX 2,779 ($33.58) in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,134.13.

Shell Company Profile

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

