Jennison Associates LLC Buys 57,450 Shares of SOPHiA GENETICS SA (NASDAQ:SOPH)

Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of SOPHiA GENETICS SA (NASDAQ:SOPH – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,499,040 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,450 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned about 2.37% of SOPHiA GENETICS worth $11,588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in SOPHiA GENETICS by 75.8% in the 1st quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 71,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 30,800 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. bought a new position in SOPHiA GENETICS in the 1st quarter worth approximately $498,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA bought a new position in SOPHiA GENETICS in the 1st quarter worth approximately $16,205,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in SOPHiA GENETICS by 69.0% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 16,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 6,900 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet & Cie Europe SA bought a new position in SOPHiA GENETICS in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,759,000. 27.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SOPHiA GENETICS Stock Performance

SOPHiA GENETICS stock opened at $3.71 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.21. The stock has a market cap of $234.98 million and a P/E ratio of -2.52. SOPHiA GENETICS SA has a fifty-two week low of $2.16 and a fifty-two week high of $19.80.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SOPHiA GENETICS ( NASDAQ:SOPH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $11.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.77 million. SOPHiA GENETICS had a negative net margin of 211.72% and a negative return on equity of 35.51%. On average, analysts predict that SOPHiA GENETICS SA will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of SOPHiA GENETICS from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th.

SOPHiA GENETICS Profile

SOPHiA GENETICS SA operates as a healthcare technology company. The company offers SOPHiA DDM platform, a cloud-based software-as-a-service platform for analyzing data and generating insights from multimodal data sets and diagnostic modalities. Its SOPHiA DDM platform and related solutions, products, and services are used by hospital, laboratory, and biopharma worldwide.

