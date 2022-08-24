Jennison Associates LLC Buys 13,683 Shares of FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY)

Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 712,384 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,683 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned about 0.61% of FREYR Battery worth $8,734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sylebra Capital Ltd increased its holdings in shares of FREYR Battery by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 12,705,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,052,000 after buying an additional 286,695 shares in the last quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of FREYR Battery by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 3,750,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,926,000 after buying an additional 250,100 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of FREYR Battery during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,450,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its holdings in shares of FREYR Battery by 533.7% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 671,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,493,000 after purchasing an additional 565,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of FREYR Battery by 48.1% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 656,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,339,000 after purchasing an additional 213,136 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.36% of the company’s stock.

Get FREYR Battery alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FREY. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of FREYR Battery in a report on Monday, June 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of FREYR Battery to $16.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

FREYR Battery Stock Performance

FREY opened at $10.22 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.21. The company has a quick ratio of 11.74, a current ratio of 11.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. FREYR Battery has a 52 week low of $6.42 and a 52 week high of $14.37.

FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.30. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that FREYR Battery will post -1.21 EPS for the current year.

FREYR Battery Profile

(Get Rating)

FREYR Battery engages in the production and sale of battery cells for stationary energy storage, electric mobility, and marine applications in Europe and internationally. The company designs and manufactures lithium-ion based battery cell facilities. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Luxembourg.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for FREYR Battery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FREYR Battery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.