Jennison Associates LLC Has $9.93 Million Position in Enviva Inc. (NYSE:EVA)

Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enviva Inc. (NYSE:EVA – Get Rating) by 27.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 125,487 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,018 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned 0.19% of Enviva worth $9,932,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EVA. Nicholas Investment Partners LP increased its stake in shares of Enviva by 98.4% in the first quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP now owns 85,414 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,761,000 after buying an additional 42,359 shares in the last quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Enviva by 15.2% in the first quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 297,287 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $23,530,000 after acquiring an additional 39,247 shares during the last quarter. Gagnon Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Enviva by 10.0% during the first quarter. Gagnon Advisors LLC now owns 159,255 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $12,605,000 after buying an additional 14,478 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enviva during the first quarter worth about $43,814,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Enviva in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $695,000.

Enviva Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE EVA opened at $69.90 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.46. Enviva Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.46 and a twelve month high of $91.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. The company has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.69 and a beta of 1.15.

Enviva Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a $0.905 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $3.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.18%.

EVA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Enviva from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Enviva from $70.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Enviva to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enviva has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.43.

Insider Activity at Enviva

In other news, EVP Yana Kravtsova sold 476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $37,128.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,180,914. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Yana Kravtsova sold 476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $37,128.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,180,914. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Shai Even acquired 4,300 shares of Enviva stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $58.85 per share, with a total value of $253,055.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 359,130 shares in the company, valued at $21,134,800.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 29,322 shares of company stock worth $1,753,244 and have sold 1,428 shares worth $98,503. 13.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Enviva Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Enviva Inc produces and sells utility-grade wood pellets. The company's products are used as a substitute for coal in power generation, and combined heat and power plants. It serves power generators in the United Kingdom, Europe, and Japan. The company was formerly known as Enviva Partners, LP. Enviva Inc was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland.

Featured Articles

