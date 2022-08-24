Jennison Associates LLC Purchases 4,241 Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 157,137 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,241 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Agnico Eagle Mines worth $9,623,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 90.4% in the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 476 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO boosted its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 764.4% in the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 510 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines during the first quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 62.0% during the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Agnico Eagle Mines alerts:

Agnico Eagle Mines Price Performance

NYSE:AEM opened at $44.95 on Wednesday. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 52 week low of $38.02 and a 52 week high of $67.14. The firm has a market cap of $20.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.54, a P/E/G ratio of 19.70 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.58.

Agnico Eagle Mines Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.91%.

Several research analysts recently commented on AEM shares. TheStreet cut shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$98.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$100.00 to C$89.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Agnico Eagle Mines has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.89.

Agnico Eagle Mines Profile

(Get Rating)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. It operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. The company primarily produces and sells gold deposits, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM).

Receive News & Ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.