Jennison Associates LLC Purchases New Holdings in James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR)

Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 381,820 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $9,446,000. Jennison Associates LLC owned 1.02% of James River Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JRVR. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in James River Group by 5,456.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,684,794 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $48,538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654,474 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of James River Group by 747,608.6% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 523,396 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $15,079,000 after acquiring an additional 523,326 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of James River Group by 801.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 532,296 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $15,336,000 after acquiring an additional 473,279 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of James River Group by 480.9% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 556,220 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $15,979,000 after acquiring an additional 460,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of James River Group by 323.4% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 381,578 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,993,000 after acquiring an additional 291,459 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JRVR stock opened at $24.38 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.14. James River Group Holdings, Ltd. has a one year low of $19.76 and a one year high of $39.60.

James River Group ( NASDAQ:JRVR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. James River Group had a negative net margin of 9.55% and a negative return on equity of 8.56%. The company had revenue of $184.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. James River Group’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that James River Group Holdings, Ltd. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 9th. James River Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -9.80%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised James River Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Barclays increased their price target on James River Group from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “maintains” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, James River Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.40.

James River Group Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance services in the United States. It operates through Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, and Casualty Reinsurance segments. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment underwrites liability and property insurance on an excess and surplus commercial lines basis in all states and the District of Columbia.

