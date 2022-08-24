Jennison Associates LLC Acquires Shares of 115,360 Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 115,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,631,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corteva in the first quarter valued at $47,000. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Corteva in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. CKW Financial Group grew its stake in shares of Corteva by 1,083.7% in the first quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Corteva by 402.9% in the fourth quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Corteva in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. 79.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CTVA has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Corteva from $72.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Corteva from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Corteva from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Barclays started coverage on shares of Corteva in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded shares of Corteva from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.60.

CTVA stock opened at $61.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Corteva, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.72 and a 12 month high of $64.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $55.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.31.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $6.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 7.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This is a positive change from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.32%.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

