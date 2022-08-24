PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP) Position Lowered by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC decreased its stake in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP – Get Rating) by 41.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 303,641 shares of the company’s stock after selling 211,337 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned about 0.67% of PMV Pharmaceuticals worth $6,322,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in PMV Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in PMV Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $87,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in PMV Pharmaceuticals by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 7,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HarbourVest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in PMV Pharmaceuticals by 49.9% in the fourth quarter. HarbourVest Partners LLC now owns 11,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 3,841 shares during the last quarter.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PMV Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 26,253 shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.93, for a total value of $418,210.29. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 87,786 shares in the company, valued at $1,398,430.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PMV Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PMV Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $14.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $660.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.46 and a beta of 1.14. PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.99 and a 1 year high of $31.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.68.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PMVP shares. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals from $43.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th.

PMV Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a precision oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule and tumor-agnostic therapies for p53 mutations in cancer. The company's lead product candidate is PC14586, a small molecule that corrects a p53 protein containing the Y220C mutation and restores wild-type p53 function.

