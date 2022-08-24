Rehan Jaffer Buys 250,000 Shares of Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) Stock

Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX – Get Rating) major shareholder Rehan Jaffer purchased 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.72 per share, for a total transaction of $5,680,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 10,500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $238,560,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Rehan Jaffer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 19th, Rehan Jaffer purchased 250,000 shares of Six Flags Entertainment stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.74 per share, with a total value of $5,935,000.00.

On Monday, August 15th, Rehan Jaffer purchased 250,000 shares of Six Flags Entertainment stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.41 per share, with a total value of $6,102,500.00.

On Friday, August 12th, Rehan Jaffer purchased 275,000 shares of Six Flags Entertainment stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.28 per share, with a total value of $6,402,000.00.

On Friday, May 27th, Rehan Jaffer purchased 50,000 shares of Six Flags Entertainment stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.84 per share, with a total value of $1,492,000.00.

Six Flags Entertainment Stock Performance

Six Flags Entertainment stock opened at $24.41 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.62. Six Flags Entertainment Co. has a fifty-two week low of $19.80 and a fifty-two week high of $47.24. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 15.75 and a beta of 2.20.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Six Flags Entertainment ( NYSE:SIX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.48). The company had revenue of $435.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $518.50 million. Six Flags Entertainment had a net margin of 8.83% and a negative return on equity of 14.53%. The business’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Six Flags Entertainment Co. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. B. Riley lowered Six Flags Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Citigroup lowered Six Flags Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $41.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on Six Flags Entertainment from $56.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Six Flags Entertainment from $54.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Six Flags Entertainment to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Six Flags Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.30.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Six Flags Entertainment

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Highland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 0.7% in the first quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 41,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,800,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 0.3% in the first quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC now owns 100,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,354,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 2.0% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 20,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $868,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 0.4% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 103,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,519,000 after buying an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penn Capital Management Company LLC raised its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 0.7% in the first quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 60,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,645,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.55% of the company’s stock.

Six Flags Entertainment Company Profile

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. Its parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company also sells food, beverages, merchandise, and other products and services within its parks.

