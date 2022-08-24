Jennison Associates LLC Buys 2,001 Shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 92,002 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 2,001 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $6,983,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCCO. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Southern Copper by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 153,857 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,494,000 after purchasing an additional 3,111 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Southern Copper by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 37,440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,299,000 after purchasing an additional 6,407 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Southern Copper by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 612,093 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,772,000 after purchasing an additional 100,449 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc grew its stake in Southern Copper by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 8,249 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Southern Copper by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 312,018 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $19,255,000 after purchasing an additional 76,612 shares during the last quarter. 6.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Southern Copper alerts:

Southern Copper Stock Performance

Shares of SCCO stock opened at $49.38 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.26. The firm has a market cap of $38.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.06, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.13. Southern Copper Co. has a 1 year low of $44.70 and a 1 year high of $79.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 3.29.

Southern Copper Cuts Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 10th. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.37%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SCCO shares. StockNews.com cut Southern Copper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Southern Copper from $66.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Southern Copper in a report on Friday, August 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Barclays reduced their target price on Southern Copper to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup cut Southern Copper from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $70.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.80.

Southern Copper Profile

(Get Rating)

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.