Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Sells 4,800 Shares of Ring Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:REI)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC cut its position in shares of Ring Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:REI – Get Rating) by 13.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,800 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Ring Energy were worth $115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Ring Energy by 374.6% during the first quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 94,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 74,921 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Ring Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. 683 Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ring Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $390,000. NTB Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Ring Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Asset Management Corp IL ADV boosted its stake in Ring Energy by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Asset Management Corp IL ADV now owns 112,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 56,250 shares in the last quarter. 29.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ring Energy stock opened at $3.01 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $322.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -100.30 and a beta of 2.13. Ring Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.02 and a 52 week high of $5.09.

In other Ring Energy news, major shareholder William R. Kruse acquired 507,214 shares of Ring Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.67 per share, with a total value of $1,354,261.38. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 13,446,948 shares in the company, valued at $35,903,351.16. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Roth Capital lowered Ring Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st.

Ring Energy, Inc, an exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas in Texas and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2021, the company's proved reserves consisted of approximately 77.8 million barrel of oil equivalent. It also had interests in 18,882 net developed acres and 1,406 net undeveloped acres in Andrews and Gaines counties, Texas; 18,437 net developed acres in Culberson and Reeves counties, Texas; and 13,662 net developed acres and 11,993 net undeveloped acres in Yoakum, Runnels, and Coke Counties, Texas and Lea County, New Mexico.

