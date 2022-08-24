Charles K. Cohn Purchases 5,000,000 Shares of Nerdy, Inc. (NYSE:NRDY) Stock

Nerdy, Inc. (NYSE:NRDY – Get Rating) CEO Charles K. Cohn acquired 5,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, August 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.50 per share, for a total transaction of $17,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,000,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Nerdy Trading Up 23.9 %
Shares of NRDY opened at $3.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $540.97 million, a PE ratio of -19.82 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.46. Nerdy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.59 and a 1-year high of $13.49.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of brokerages have recently commented on NRDY. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Nerdy from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on Nerdy from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Northland Securities dropped their price target on Nerdy from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Nerdy from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Nerdy from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Nerdy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.65.
Nerdy Company Profile
Nerdy, Inc operates platform for live online learning. The company's purpose-built proprietary platform leverages technology, including AI, to connect learners of various ages to experts, delivering value on both sides of the network. Its learning destination provides learning experiences across various subjects and multiple formats, including one-on-one instruction, small group classes, large format group classes, and adaptive self-study.
