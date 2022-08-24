Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Major Shareholder William H. Gates III Acquires 37,255 Shares

Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) major shareholder William H. Gates III bought 37,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $172.29 per share, with a total value of $6,418,663.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,164,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,369,270,025.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Ecolab Stock Performance

Shares of ECL stock opened at $167.52 on Wednesday. Ecolab Inc. has a one year low of $143.82 and a one year high of $238.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $160.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $167.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.02.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.03. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 18.56%. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share. Ecolab’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

Ecolab Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ecolab

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 19th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.13%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ECL. Rational Advisors LLC grew its stake in Ecolab by 133.3% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 105 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ecolab during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ecolab during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in Ecolab during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, CX Institutional purchased a new stake in Ecolab during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. 75.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ECL shares. Bank of America cut shares of Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $193.00 to $183.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Ecolab from $195.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $191.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 price objective for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ecolab has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $194.12.

About Ecolab

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

