Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI) Hits New 52-Week Low at $3.09

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (TSE:FVI – Get Rating) (NYSE:FSM) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$3.09 and last traded at C$3.09, with a volume of 279771 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.15.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on FVI shares. National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$4.50 to C$4.25 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Laurentian dropped their price objective on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$6.00 to C$4.75 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Pi Financial upgraded shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$5.50 to C$5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$6.25 to C$5.75 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fortuna Silver Mines presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$5.46.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.80, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.26. The stock has a market capitalization of C$941.41 million and a P/E ratio of 26.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$3.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$4.33.

In other news, Director Jorge A. Ganoza Durant bought 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$3.26 per share, with a total value of C$130,548.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,068,131 shares in the company, valued at C$6,749,759.14.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and mining of precious and base metal deposits in Argentina, Burkina Faso, Mexico, Peru, and Côte d'Ivoire. It holds interest in the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver and gold mine situated in southern Mexico; the Lindero gold project located in Argentina; Yaramoko gold mine situated in south western Burkina Faso; and Séguéla gold mine located in south western Côte d'Ivoire.

