Van ECK Associates Corp Sells 13,676 Shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Van ECK Associates Corp lessened its holdings in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) by 47.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,317 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,676 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $1,335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HSIC. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Henry Schein in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Henry Schein in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 46.2% in the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Henry Schein during the fourth quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in Henry Schein during the 1st quarter worth $89,000. 94.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Henry Schein from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Henry Schein in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Henry Schein to $83.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Barrington Research cut their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Henry Schein from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Henry Schein presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.89.

Henry Schein Price Performance

HSIC stock opened at $74.65 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $10.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.02, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.12. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.25 and a 12-month high of $92.68.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 5.11%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Henry Schein

In other Henry Schein news, EVP Gerald A. Benjamin sold 11,489 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.47, for a total value of $981,964.83. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,172,299.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Henry Schein Profile

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

