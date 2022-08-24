Van ECK Associates Corp Has $1.50 Million Holdings in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHI)

Van ECK Associates Corp trimmed its position in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHI – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 142,720 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 7,826 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund were worth $1,499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MHI. Goodwin Daniel L acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $137,000. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund by 6.7% in the first quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 28,706 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $315,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 31,842 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 9,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Matisse Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $507,000.

Get Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund alerts:

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of MHI opened at $9.80 on Wednesday. Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.79 and a 52-week high of $12.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.58 and its 200-day moving average is $10.00.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund Increases Dividend

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a $0.048 dividend. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. This is a boost from Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

(Get Rating)

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal securities. It seeks to invest in securities across the credit rating and maturity spectrum.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.