Van ECK Associates Corp Boosts Stock Position in NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE)

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE – Get Rating) by 29.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 206,897 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,179 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in NexGen Energy were worth $1,171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of NexGen Energy by 3.1% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 20,132,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,115,000 after buying an additional 606,355 shares in the last quarter. L1 Capital Pty Ltd lifted its position in NexGen Energy by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. L1 Capital Pty Ltd now owns 10,254,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,812,000 after acquiring an additional 383,841 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in NexGen Energy by 36.1% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,332,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,821,000 after purchasing an additional 2,473,683 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of NexGen Energy by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,840,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,432,000 after purchasing an additional 70,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of NexGen Energy by 37.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,869,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,091,000 after purchasing an additional 508,686 shares during the last quarter. 24.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NexGen Energy Stock Up 4.2 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:NXE opened at $3.73 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 12.68 and a current ratio of 12.68. NexGen Energy Ltd. has a 1 year low of $3.39 and a 1 year high of $6.56. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of -33.91 and a beta of 1.94.

NexGen Energy Company Profile

NexGen Energy Ltd., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation and development of uranium properties in Canada. Its principal asset is the Rook I project comprising 32 contiguous mineral claims totaling an area of 35,065 hectares located in the southwestern Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan.

