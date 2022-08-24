Van ECK Associates Corp Acquires 14,360 Shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO)

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 146,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,360 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned about 0.43% of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust worth $1,711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust by 181.5% during the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 316,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,693,000 after purchasing an additional 204,364 shares during the last quarter. Leo Brokerage LLC purchased a new position in shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,291,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust by 130.9% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 181,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,118,000 after acquiring an additional 103,046 shares in the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 201,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,904,000 after acquiring an additional 13,730 shares in the last quarter. 18.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of PMO stock opened at $12.55 on Wednesday. Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust has a 12-month low of $10.44 and a 12-month high of $15.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.67.

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust Dividend Announcement

About Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.0531 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.08%.

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests in companies operating across healthcare, utilities, transportation, water and sewer, and housing sectors.

