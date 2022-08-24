Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) CEO Phillip Eyler Sells 4,268 Shares

Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM – Get Rating) CEO Phillip Eyler sold 4,268 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.01, for a total transaction of $264,658.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 103,839 shares in the company, valued at $6,439,056.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Phillip Eyler also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 19th, Phillip Eyler sold 15,362 shares of Gentherm stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.60, for a total transaction of $1,007,747.20.

On Wednesday, August 17th, Phillip Eyler sold 6,361 shares of Gentherm stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.98, for a total transaction of $426,059.78.

Gentherm Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of THRM stock opened at $61.71 on Wednesday. Gentherm Incorporated has a 12-month low of $55.02 and a 12-month high of $99.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.86 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $62.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gentherm

Gentherm ( NASDAQ:THRM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.16). Gentherm had a net margin of 5.35% and a return on equity of 9.13%. The firm had revenue of $260.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Gentherm Incorporated will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in THRM. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Gentherm during the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Gentherm in the second quarter worth about $87,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gentherm in the second quarter worth about $89,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Gentherm by 29.0% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,606 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Gentherm by 5,247.2% in the second quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 2,834 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 2,781 shares during the last quarter. 99.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Gentherm from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Gentherm in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of Gentherm to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gentherm presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.20.

About Gentherm

Gentherm Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets thermal management technologies. The company operates in two segments, Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment offers climate comfort systems, which include seat heaters, blowers, and thermoelectric devices for variable temperature climate control seats and steering wheel heaters that are designed to provide thermal comfort to automobile passengers; integrated electronic components, such as electronic control units that utilize proprietary electronics technology and software; and other climate comfort systems, including neck conditioners and climate control system products for door panels, armrests, cupholders, and storage bins.

Featured Stories

