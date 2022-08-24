Van ECK Associates Corp Has $1.81 Million Stock Holdings in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD)

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,464 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 537 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Abiomed were worth $1,810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Abiomed by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,592,566 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,649,511,000 after purchasing an additional 287,541 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Abiomed in the first quarter valued at $42,775,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Abiomed by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 953,859 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $341,837,000 after acquiring an additional 125,325 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its stake in Abiomed by 258.8% during the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 173,443 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $62,296,000 after acquiring an additional 125,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Abiomed by 55.9% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 324,534 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $107,499,000 after purchasing an additional 116,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Abiomed alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Todd A. Trapp sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,927 shares in the company, valued at $5,078,100. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Abiomed Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ABMD opened at $262.23 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $11.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.32 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $268.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $281.97. Abiomed, Inc. has a 52-week low of $219.85 and a 52-week high of $379.30.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $277.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.46 million. Abiomed had a return on equity of 14.33% and a net margin of 20.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Abiomed, Inc. will post 4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ABMD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Abiomed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Abiomed from $410.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Abiomed from $275.00 to $235.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th.

About Abiomed

(Get Rating)

Abiomed, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors; and Impella CP, a device for use by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab, as well as by cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Abiomed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abiomed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.