Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI) Shares Sold by South Dakota Investment Council

South Dakota Investment Council lessened its position in shares of Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI – Get Rating) by 80.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,963 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,520 shares during the quarter. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Federated Hermes were worth $544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Federated Hermes during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in shares of Federated Hermes in the fourth quarter valued at $94,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Federated Hermes in the fourth quarter valued at $105,000. City State Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Federated Hermes in the fourth quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Federated Hermes in the fourth quarter valued at $162,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.07% of the company’s stock.

Federated Hermes Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FHI opened at $33.95 on Wednesday. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.88 and a 1-year high of $39.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.17 and a 200-day moving average of $32.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The company has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.12.

Federated Hermes Dividend Announcement

Federated Hermes ( NYSE:FHI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. Federated Hermes had a return on equity of 24.12% and a net margin of 18.93%. The business had revenue of $366.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $363.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. Federated Hermes’s payout ratio is currently 40.15%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Federated Hermes from $37.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Federated Hermes from $28.50 to $25.50 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Federated Hermes from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Federated Hermes from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Federated Hermes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.90.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Paul A. Uhlman sold 971 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.78, for a total transaction of $32,800.38. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 342,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,558,299.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Saker Anwar Nusseibeh sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.29, for a total value of $240,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 272,814 shares in the company, valued at $9,354,792.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Paul A. Uhlman sold 971 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.78, for a total value of $32,800.38. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 342,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,558,299.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 68,019 shares of company stock worth $2,257,547. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

About Federated Hermes

(Get Rating)

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

