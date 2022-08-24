South Dakota Investment Council Has $629,000 Stake in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED)

South Dakota Investment Council trimmed its position in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) by 19.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,650 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Amedisys were worth $629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMED. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Amedisys during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Amedisys during the first quarter worth $38,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amedisys during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Amedisys in the first quarter worth $46,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amedisys by 214.8% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 340 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. 90.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AMED opened at $123.02 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $119.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.74. Amedisys, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.61 and a 1-year high of $188.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Amedisys ( NASDAQ:AMED Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The health services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.24. Amedisys had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 17.81%. The firm had revenue of $557.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $583.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.69 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amedisys, Inc. will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $117.00 to $107.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $199.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $155.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Amedisys to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Amedisys in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.53.

In other news, insider Denise M. Bohnert sold 557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $64,055.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,362,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, Personal Care, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

