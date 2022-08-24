Huntington National Bank Purchases 31 Shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) by 29.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 136 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $65,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arlington Partners LLC increased its position in HubSpot by 63.9% during the 1st quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 59 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in shares of HubSpot by 141.2% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 41 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Kaizen Financial Strategies increased its position in shares of HubSpot by 7.5% in the first quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies now owns 430 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Accredited Investors Inc. increased its position in shares of HubSpot by 7.1% in the first quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 468 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of HubSpot by 114.3% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 60 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on HUBS. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on HubSpot from $700.00 to $575.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on HubSpot from $600.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on HubSpot from $539.00 to $436.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on HubSpot from $461.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on HubSpot from $675.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $546.60.

HubSpot Price Performance

Shares of HUBS opened at $342.04 on Wednesday. HubSpot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $257.21 and a 1 year high of $866.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The company has a market capitalization of $16.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -169.33 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $322.25 and a 200-day moving average of $388.62.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The software maker reported ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by ($0.16). HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 9.89% and a negative net margin of 6.28%. The company had revenue of $421.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $409.67 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that HubSpot, Inc. will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at HubSpot

In other news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,577 shares in the company, valued at $14,630,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other HubSpot news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.20, for a total value of $2,373,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 675,066 shares in the company, valued at $188,478,427.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 200 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $80,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 36,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,630,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,200 shares of company stock worth $5,004,730 over the last ninety days. 5.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HubSpot Profile

(Get Rating)

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

