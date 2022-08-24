Huntington National Bank Buys 500 Shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH)

Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Get Rating) by 228.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 719 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts were worth $61,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 123.9% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. 92.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

In related news, General Counsel Paul F. Cash sold 30,331 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.94, for a total value of $2,424,660.14. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 11,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $933,699.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend

Shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $68.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.39, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $68.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.85. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.89 and a 52 week high of $93.86.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 13th. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is currently 34.13%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $96.00 to $88.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $99.00 to $85.50 in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.75.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Profile

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others. The Hotel Management segment provides hotel management services for full-service and limited-service hotels.

