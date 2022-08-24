Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (NYSE:EMD) Shares Acquired by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (NYSE:EMD – Get Rating) by 1,897.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,755 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,517 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund were worth $51,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 96,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after acquiring an additional 2,622 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its stake in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 17,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 4,233 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 960.5% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 206,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,643,000 after acquiring an additional 187,017 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 16,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 2,148 shares during the period. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 64.3% in the 1st quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 281,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,016,000 after acquiring an additional 109,973 shares during the period.

Get Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund alerts:

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Price Performance

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund stock opened at $9.24 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.78. Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.42 and a 1 year high of $14.14.

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Dividend Announcement

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 21st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.39%.

(Get Rating)

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc is an open ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.