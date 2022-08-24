MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) Stock Position Reduced by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank decreased its stake in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) by 58.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 130 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 8,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,677,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of MarketAxess in the 1st quarter worth approximately $444,000. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 1,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MKTX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler cut their price target on MarketAxess from $300.00 to $285.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on MarketAxess from $338.00 to $325.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on MarketAxess from $316.00 to $305.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Atlantic Securities raised their target price on MarketAxess from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on MarketAxess from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MarketAxess currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $308.22.

MarketAxess Stock Performance

Shares of MKTX stock opened at $251.75 on Wednesday. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $249.01 and a 1 year high of $487.79. The stock has a market cap of $9.48 billion, a PE ratio of 39.46 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is $266.17 and its 200-day moving average is $296.08.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.07. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 23.55% and a net margin of 34.77%. The company had revenue of $182.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.24 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current year.

MarketAxess Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 2nd. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.89%.

Insider Transactions at MarketAxess

In other news, insider Christophe Pierre Danie Roupie sold 1,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.03, for a total transaction of $495,952.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,515,789.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

MarketAxess Profile



MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. It offers the access to liquidity in the U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, and U.S. Treasuries, as well as municipal bonds, emerging market debts, Eurobonds, and other fixed income securities.



