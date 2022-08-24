Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) Shares Purchased by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Get Rating) by 684.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 298 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Atkore were worth $29,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Atkore by 111.1% during the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Atkore during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Atkore by 54.7% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Atkore by 706.3% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Atkore during the first quarter worth $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.87% of the company’s stock.

Atkore Stock Performance

NYSE ATKR opened at $88.50 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $88.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.15. Atkore Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.04 and a twelve month high of $123.53. The company has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Atkore ( NYSE:ATKR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $6.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.22 by $0.85. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Atkore had a return on equity of 90.18% and a net margin of 23.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.96 earnings per share.

In other Atkore news, CEO William E. Jr. Waltz sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.65, for a total transaction of $2,373,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,017 shares in the company, valued at $4,629,367.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ATKR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Atkore from $130.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded Atkore from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Atkore from $151.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Atkore from $109.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th.

About Atkore

(Get Rating)

Atkore Inc manufactures and sells electrical, safety, and infrastructure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers electrical products, including conduits cables, and installation accessories. It also provides safety and infrastructure solutions, such as metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management.

Featured Stories

