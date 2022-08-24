MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Shares Sold by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank lessened its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) by 69.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $27,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in MercadoLibre in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. UMB Bank N A MO raised its holdings in MercadoLibre by 550.0% in the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 26 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in MercadoLibre in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MercadoLibre in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.61% of the company’s stock.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

MercadoLibre Stock Performance

Shares of MELI opened at $887.04 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market cap of $44.65 billion, a PE ratio of 187.53 and a beta of 1.68. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $794.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $919.58. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 12-month low of $600.68 and a 12-month high of $1,970.13.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.75. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 19.66%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 7.48 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,300.00 to $1,350.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. TheStreet raised shares of MercadoLibre from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,500.00 to $1,250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,500.00 to $1,150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,430.00 to $1,470.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MercadoLibre presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,388.18.

MercadoLibre Profile

(Get Rating)

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MELI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.