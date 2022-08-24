Huntington National Bank Raises Position in WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS)

Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS – Get Rating) by 46.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 626 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in WNS were worth $53,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WNS. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in WNS by 84.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,421 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 2,945 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in WNS by 43.2% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,245 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,668,000 after purchasing an additional 9,124 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in WNS by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 548,257 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,367,000 after purchasing an additional 104,123 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in WNS by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 37,268 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,287,000 after purchasing an additional 8,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in WNS by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 147,742 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,034,000 after purchasing an additional 2,638 shares in the last quarter. 97.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get WNS alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on WNS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of WNS from $100.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of WNS from $102.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of WNS from $95.00 to $84.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.63.

WNS Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE WNS opened at $86.24 on Wednesday. WNS has a 1 year low of $67.07 and a 1 year high of $91.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.36. The company has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.30.

WNS (NYSE:WNS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The business services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $274.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $269.68 million. WNS had a return on equity of 20.66% and a net margin of 12.02%. On average, equities research analysts predict that WNS will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

WNS Company Profile

(Get Rating)

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. It offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; travel and leisure; healthcare; utilities; shipping and logistics; consulting and professional services; and banking and financial services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for WNS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WNS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.