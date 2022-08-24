Huntington National Bank Purchases 11,723 Shares of Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT)

Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT – Get Rating) by 89.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,824 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,723 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Nordic American Tankers were worth $53,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Nordic American Tankers in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,608,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,220,341 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,062,000 after buying an additional 93,998 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in Nordic American Tankers by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 951,636 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after purchasing an additional 163,864 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Nordic American Tankers during the fourth quarter valued at $1,220,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Nordic American Tankers by 53.8% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 484,566 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $819,000 after purchasing an additional 169,527 shares in the last quarter. 28.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nordic American Tankers Trading Down 2.5 %

NAT opened at $2.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $524.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.82 and a beta of 0.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.24. Nordic American Tankers Limited has a one year low of $1.40 and a one year high of $3.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Nordic American Tankers Increases Dividend

Nordic American Tankers ( NYSE:NAT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The shipping company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $15.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.84 million. Nordic American Tankers had a negative net margin of 189.05% and a negative return on equity of 21.52%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.16) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Nordic American Tankers Limited will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 14th were issued a $0.02 dividend. This is a positive change from Nordic American Tankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 13th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Nordic American Tankers’s payout ratio is presently -11.27%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on NAT shares. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Nordic American Tankers in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock. Clarkson Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nordic American Tankers in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3.58.

Nordic American Tankers Profile

(Get Rating)

Nordic American Tankers Limited, a tanker company, acquires and charters double-hull tankers in Bermuda and internationally. It operates a fleet of 24 Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was formerly known as Nordic American Tanker Shipping Limited and changed its name to Nordic American Tankers Limited in June 2011.

Further Reading

