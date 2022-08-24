Huntington National Bank Sells 137 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Huntington National Bank lowered its position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) by 18.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 614 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 137 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $63,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LYB. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $223,744,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $86,336,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 162.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,270,800 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $117,206,000 after buying an additional 787,300 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 45.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,473,340 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $228,116,000 after buying an additional 777,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dodge & Cox increased its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 2,740,531 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $252,759,000 after buying an additional 649,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at LyondellBasell Industries

In related news, Director Jagjeet S. Bindra sold 2,640 shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.44, for a total transaction of $294,201.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,020 shares in the company, valued at $782,308.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Jagjeet S. Bindra sold 2,640 shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.44, for a total transaction of $294,201.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,020 shares in the company, valued at $782,308.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael C. Mcmurray sold 33,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.94, for a total value of $3,758,647.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 39,612 shares in the company, valued at $4,394,555.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Performance

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Vertical Research lowered LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Mizuho reduced their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $132.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $108.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Bank of America reduced their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $109.00 to $100.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $108.00 to $128.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, LyondellBasell Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.26.

LYB stock opened at $90.21 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $29.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.27. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1 year low of $82.14 and a 1 year high of $117.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $88.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.93.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $5.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.91 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $14.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.70 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 49.41% and a net margin of 10.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.13 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 17.35 earnings per share for the current year.

LyondellBasell Industries Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Monday, August 29th will be given a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 26th. This is an increase from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.28%. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is 29.01%.

LyondellBasell Industries Profile

(Get Rating)

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Further Reading

