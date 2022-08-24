Huntington National Bank Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Get Rating) by 229.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 135 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rinkey Investments purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. James Reed Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 59.7% in the 1st quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $52,000.



Shares of NYSEARCA MGK opened at $205.22 on Wednesday. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $174.24 and a 12 month high of $266.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $196.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $207.76.

