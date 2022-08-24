Huntington National Bank Buys 5,354 Shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG)

Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG – Get Rating) by 535,400.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,355 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,354 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 288.2% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,177 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3,101 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 1,719.2% during the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 5,676 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 5,364 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Keybank National Association OH bought a new stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Keudell Morrison Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. 3.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group alerts:

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Trading Up 0.3 %

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group stock opened at $6.08 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.70 and a 12 month high of $7.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.33. The firm has a market cap of $41.67 billion, a PE ratio of 6.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.74.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group ( NYSE:SMFG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.84% and a net margin of 16.86%. The business had revenue of $10.28 billion for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on SMFG. StockNews.com downgraded Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, May 29th. Bank of America upgraded Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking, leasing, securities, consumer finance, and other services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Oceania. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Business Unit, Retail Business Unit, Global Business Unit, and Global Markets Business Unit.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.